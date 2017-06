Arrow can take down enemies with both trickster arrow shots and skilled close quarters combat. But to get to that level, it takes a lot of training….and oil. Lots of oil…

In this episode of Zeus Comics Presents – How to Train Like a Superhero, Richard and MMA fighter Steven Peterson square off at The Octagon Gym and go over how Oliver….ahem…Arrow, would work in close quarters combat.

Oh, and they reveal the real secret to doing those salmon ladders Oliver does in his training montages!

Videographer: Garret Dollar

Editor: Chris Williams