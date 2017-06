The CW South Florida and The Miami FC joined forces on June 24 to give you a chance to see your favorite CW Superheroes on Superhero Night. This heroic night was filled with Superhero appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, cool prizes and MORE!

For all pictures with our Superheroes take a look on our Facebook page HERE!

Thank you for a night full of super fun with your favorite South Florida soccer team. See you at the next game! See schedule HERE. #VamosMiami