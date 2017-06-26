Join Us for a Snow Filled Night at Slava’s Snow Show

The CW South Florida Team will be at the Adrienne Arsht Center Wednesday, July 12th at 8pm for Slava’s SnowShow. Meet Dave Aizer and come by for a snow filled night! Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets below.

CLICK HERE for Tickets. Enter PROMO CODE: SFLCW and get $10 off Opening Night on July 12.

DON’T MISS MIAMI’S BLIZZARD!

A cross between Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group, this entertainment phenomenon takes audiences on an alluring 90-minute journey that is “pure magic…an evening of enchantment and fun!” (The Express) The breathtaking show, created by Slava, the original Cirque du Soleil’s clown genius, is an awesome theatrical experience and a profoundly moving spectacle full of wondrously vibrant images, delightful comedy, enchanting music, and snow — lots and lots of snow!

*Not recommended for children under 8 years old.