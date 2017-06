Sometimes, it takes a team to take down even the most brutish of goons. And super powers. Super powers really help.

In this episode of Zeus Comics Presents – How to Train Like a Superhero, Richard and MMA fighter Steven Peterson square off at The Octagon Gym and go over the different fighting styles of the Legends of Tomorrow.

Richard shows how cross-fit makes anyone a super hero, and Steven, well, he punches a lot.

Videographer: Garret Dollar

Editor: Chris Williams