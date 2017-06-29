Juniper on the Water brings a beach house vibe to Hallandale Beach, where you can enjoy seafood with a view. Melissa Marrero shows you how they make some of their seafood dishes and a refreshing drink to go alongside them.
Foodie Fix: Juniper on the Water
-
Foodie Fix: La Rosa Restaurant
-
Foodie Fix: SuViche
-
Foodie Fix: Marion
-
Foodie Fix: Aromas Del Peru
-
Foodie Fix: Grill Argentino
-
-
Foodie Fix: American English Kitchen and Bar
-
Foodie Fix: Asia Bay
-
Foodie Fix: Texas de Brazil
-
Foodie Fix: DB Bistro Moderne
-
Foodie Fix: Seaspice
-
-
Foodie Fix: STK Miami
-
Foodie Fix: Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
-
Foodie Fix: The Big Cheese