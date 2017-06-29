Don’t miss your Miami FC LIVE! #VamosMiami
Foodie Fix: Juniper on the Water

Posted 11:14 am, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10am, June 29, 2017

Juniper on the Water brings a beach house vibe to Hallandale Beach, where you can enjoy seafood with a view. Melissa Marrero shows you how they make some of their seafood dishes and a refreshing drink to go alongside them.

