The CW South Florida created another Superhero promo featuring the Funko POP Character Dolls for the 4th of July. Check out the gallery below to see how we made it. We used a combination of still pictures we shot of the dolls along with still images of the Miami skyline and used 3D graphics to create the movement of the dolls.
Behind The Scenes 4th of July Promo
