Don’t miss your Miami FC LIVE! #VamosMiami
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Behind The Scenes 4th of July Promo

Posted 6:00 am, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:15pm, June 20, 2017

The CW South Florida created another Superhero promo featuring the Funko POP Character Dolls for the 4th of July.  Check out the gallery below to see how we made it. We used a combination of still pictures we shot of the dolls along with still images of the Miami skyline and used 3D graphics to create the movement of the dolls.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline