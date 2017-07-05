Dave Aizer visits Planet Air Sports in Doral, a place where they have everything from flying high on a trapeze to sledding down a ski simulator.
SoFlo Scene: Get Some Air at Planet Air Sports!
-
SoFlo Scene: VirtuRide Is A Whole New Way to Bike!
-
SoFlo Scene: This Place is Sweet!
-
SoFlo Scene: Get Your Art on at PAMM!
-
SoFlo Scene: Cool Off at Frost Science
-
SoFlo Scene: Bowl Like a King
-
-
SoFlo Scene: Fixin’ to be a Vixen
-
SoFlo Scene: Brothers & Brawlers
-
SoFlo Scene: Palm Court Performance Series Produced by Emilio Estefan
-
SoFlo Scene: Happy Hour w/ the Cabaret South Beach
-
SoFlo Scene: Las Olas Food and Wine
-
-
SoFlo Scene: Rooftop Unplugged with Alex Di Leo
-
SoFlo Scene: MODS 22nd Annual Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration
-
SoFlo Scene: The Miami Dade County Fair and Exposition