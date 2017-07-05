Don’t miss your Miami FC LIVE! #VamosMiami
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

SoFlo Scene: Get Some Air at Planet Air Sports!

Posted 11:20 am, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:14am, July 5, 2017

Dave Aizer visits Planet Air Sports in Doral, a place where they have everything from flying high on a trapeze to sledding down a ski simulator.