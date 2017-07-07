Don’t miss your Miami FC LIVE! #VamosMiami
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Screen Time: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Posted 11:55 am, July 7, 2017, by

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits South Florida theaters this weekend. Dave Aizer sits down with one of its stars, Tony Revolori, and talks about his role as "Flash Thompson".