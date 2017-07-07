Spider-Man: Homecoming hits South Florida theaters this weekend. Dave Aizer sits down with one of its stars, Tony Revolori, and talks about his role as "Flash Thompson".
Screen Time: Spider-Man: Homecoming
-
Flix Fix: Rough Night
-
Flix Fix: Everything, Everything
-
Flix Fix: Baywatch Stars Hit South Beach For World Premiere
-
Flix Fix: Captain Underpants
-
Flix Fix: Norman
-
-
Flix Fix: Ghost in the Shell
-
Chatting With The Producer And Director Of “The Boss Baby”
-
Flix Fix: The Boss Baby
-
Flix Fix: CHIPS
-
Flix Fix: Beauty and the Beast
-
-
Flix Fix: Fist Fight
-
Flix Fix: The Space Between Us
-
Flix Fix: Rings