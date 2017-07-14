Don’t miss your Miami FC LIVE! #VamosMiami
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Arrowverse is Ready for Duty

Posted 9:58 am, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57am, July 14, 2017

This past week, the cast and crews of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl returned to Vancouver to begin production on their upcoming seasons. No official photos from the new seasons have been released (don’t worry, we’ll let you know when they are), but the casts have already started sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from their first days back on set.

Check out the Arrowverse’s back-to-work posts below:

Back at it! #arrow

A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on

Teaching @dominicpurcell what Snapchat is

A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz) on

 

Are we super excited for the beginning of #arrow or what?!? #arrowseason6

A post shared by David Ramsey (@davidpaulramsey) on

Working on Sundays made better joined by @davidpaulramsey

A post shared by James Bamford (@james2bambamford) on

Equilibrium. The only mark we should be leaving on a beach 🌊 back to Vancouver tomorrow, It's shaping up to be a killer season 😈

A post shared by Maisie Richardson-Sellers (@maisiersellers) on

Supergirl flies back on Oct. 9; The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return Oct. 10; Arrow premieres Oct. 12.
View your 2017-2018 line up HERE!