Arrowverse is Ready for Duty

This past week, the cast and crews of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl returned to Vancouver to begin production on their upcoming seasons. No official photos from the new seasons have been released (don’t worry, we’ll let you know when they are), but the casts have already started sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from their first days back on set.
Check out the Arrowverse’s back-to-work posts below:
Supergirl flies back on Oct. 9; The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return Oct. 10; Arrow premieres Oct. 12.
