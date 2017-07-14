Arrowverse is Ready for Duty

This past week, the cast and crews of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl returned to Vancouver to begin production on their upcoming seasons. No official photos from the new seasons have been released (don’t worry, we’ll let you know when they are), but the casts have already started sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from their first days back on set.

Check out the Arrowverse’s back-to-work posts below:

Sneak peak of new season of @cw_legendsoftomorrow! #RayPalmer wears a polo! #Nateheywood uses some #HandmadeBinoculars! #Day1 #Season3 #Spoilers A post shared by Brandon Routh (@brandonjrouth) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Back at it! #arrow A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Teaching @dominicpurcell what Snapchat is A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Legends of Tomorrow begins production on its third season today with Ep. 302. Yup, we're shooting out of order. @godfreestories @ketomizu pic.twitter.com/eReyzCUavx — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) July 6, 2017

Are we super excited for the beginning of #arrow or what?!? #arrowseason6 A post shared by David Ramsey (@davidpaulramsey) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Working on Sundays made better joined by @davidpaulramsey A post shared by James Bamford (@james2bambamford) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Getting back in the saddle (or harness/wires what-have-you) for season 3 this week, which means seeing these fine folks soon as well 😊 @supergirlcw @thatkevinsmith @etcarrasco A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Equilibrium. The only mark we should be leaving on a beach 🌊 back to Vancouver tomorrow, It's shaping up to be a killer season 😈 A post shared by Maisie Richardson-Sellers (@maisiersellers) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Brother sister crime fighting unit w @candicekp feat. very special weapon ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qPrXs4Scqg — Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) July 4, 2017

The Kid was looking for a sidekick pic.twitter.com/yeSfMX4Y9M — Candice Patton (@candicekp) July 4, 2017

Shooting my first scene for Season 4!! Bout to make all these villains out here my bitch 🤙🏾🍦 @CW_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/QhGwArN5QB — Keiynan Lonsdale (@KeiynanLonsdale) July 4, 2017

Supergirl flies back on Oct. 9; The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return Oct. 10; Arrow premieres Oct. 12.

