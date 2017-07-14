Learn Which ‘Supergirl’ Star Won’t Return as Series Regular

“Supergirl” star Floriana Lima (Maggie Sawyer) will only return to the show on a recurring basis in Season 3, leaving some fans to wonder what this means for Sanvers after having Lime as a series regular in Season 2.

Season 2 left us with Maggie on the receiving end of a proposal from girlfriend Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh).

Maggie just smiled at the proposal, and now it’s unclear how this will affect the Sanvers relationship in Season 3. Will they cut the relationship or make it through to the end?

Apparently it was Lima’s decision to cut back a bit. As executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement:

“We adore Floriana and have loved working with her to tell this inspiring story. Although she’s not available to us as a series regular next season, as she’s looking to pursue other opportunities, we’re happy she’ll be returning for multiple episodes in Season 3.”

Supergirl returns on October 9th on The CW South Florida.