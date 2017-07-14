Win VIP tickets to Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Welcome to Monster Jam, an incredible family-friendly experience starring the biggest performers on four wheels: Monster Jam monster trucks. These twelve-feet-tall, ten-thousand-pound machines will bring you to your feet, racing and ripping up a custom-designed track full of obstacles to soar over – OR smash through. Monster Jam provides a massive night’s entertainment tailored perfectly for your family’s budget, and these colorful, larger-than-life beasts are sure to capture the hearts of both young and old.

Show Blurb:

August 5th and 6th Monster Jam ROARS into Sunrise, Florida! More trucks, more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action!! This exciting tour will test the versatility of the athletes as they go head to head in seven different competitions driving three different vehicles – Monster Jam Trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters, and Monster Jam ATVs. You don’t want to miss the battle for points while they push their machines to the limit. Monster Jam Triple Threat Series presented locally by Metro P-C-S and Your South Florida Chevy Dealers, is coming into the BB&T Center and you don’t want to miss this year! Three HUGE shows August 5th and 6th.

Truck Line Up:

Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga; Max-D driven by Colton Elchelberger; Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir; Scooby Doo driven by Myranda Cozard; El Toro Loco driven by Kayla Blood; EarthShaker driven by Tristan England; Blue Thunder Driven by Matt Cody; and Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by JR Seasock.

Subject to change without notice.

Find more show information at https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/sunrise-fl

Tickets:

Adult tickets start at $20! Tickets are on sale at the arena box offices, all Ticketmaster retail outlets, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to market pricing based on demand.

Use CODE: SFLCW for $5 off tickets.

* Available on All 3 shows – Saturday August 5th 1pm and 7pm and Sunday August 6th 1pm.

* Not valid on front row or gold circle price levels.