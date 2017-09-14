YMCA Opens its doors to South Florida

YMCA is here to help South Florida after Hurricane Irma. Locations across South Florida have opened their doors to the community for A/C, Showers, Workout, Relaxation through Sunday, September 17.
The following are the OPEN YMCA:
Family Centers (Thursday & Friday Hours) –
L.A. Lee YMCA –8:30 AM-6 PM
Greater Hollywood YMCA –8 AM-7 PM
Pembroke Pines YMCA –8:30 AM-7 PM
South Dade YMCA –8 AM-10 PM
North Pointe YMCA –8 AM-7 PM
Village of Allapattah YMCA –8 AM-6 PM
*NOTE: Allapattah YMCA Preschool is open from7 AM-6 PM
The following YMCAs are CLOSED:
(TBD) Weston YMCA –Will not open this week at all
(TBD) Homestead YMCA
(TBD) MLK Preschool
(TBD) Homestead Preschool – Will not open this week at all
Stay connected with YMCA here: https://ymcasouthflorida.org