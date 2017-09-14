THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

YMCA Opens its doors to South Florida

YMCA is here to help South Florida after Hurricane Irma. Locations across South Florida have opened their doors to the community for A/C, Showers, Workout, Relaxation through Sunday, September 17.

The following are the OPEN YMCA:
Family Centers (Thursday & Friday Hours) –
L.A. Lee YMCA –8:30 AM-6 PM
Greater Hollywood YMCA –8 AM-7 PM
Pembroke Pines YMCA –8:30 AM-7 PM
South Dade YMCA –8 AM-10 PM
North Pointe YMCA –8 AM-7 PM
Village of Allapattah YMCA –8 AM-6 PM

*NOTE: Allapattah YMCA Preschool is open from7 AM-6 PM

The following YMCAs are CLOSED:
(TBD) Weston YMCA –Will not open this week at all
(TBD) Homestead YMCA
(TBD) MLK Preschool
(TBD) Homestead Preschool – Will not open this week at all

Stay connected with YMCA here: https://ymcasouthflorida.org

 