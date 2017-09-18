All the Big CW Cast Changes for Fall 2017

Premiere week is just 3 weeks away and as we get closer, more of the juicy details are coming to light. Come October 9, 2017 there will be several cast changes to our CW shows. Worried about your favorite characters? Don’t be. It’s quite normal for both on-the-rise and well-established TV shows to go through major adjustments when it comes to casting changes. While some actors are lucky enough to score a new role or come back to reprise their part, others are unluckier and are given the boot.

So who’s in and who’s out? Lucky for you, we’ve created a list of all the major casting changes for Fall 2017. Keep reading to find out if your favorite characters made it on our list. You just might be surprised by what you find.

Supergirl – Premieres October 9, 2017 @ 8PM

Erica Durance You read that right! Smallville star Erica Durance is returning to her superhero roots with a recurring role as Kara’s mother, Alura . Durance will replace Laura Benanti in Season 3.



Floriana Lima Detective Maggie Sawyer will no longer be a series regular which we all know is bad news for the “Sanvers” relationship. Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg stated, “Although she’s not available to us as a series regular next season, as she’s looking to pursue other opportunities, we’re happy she’ll be returning for multiple episodes in Season 3.”

Odette Annable Odette Annable will be a series regular this fall. She’ll be starring as DC villain Reign . Reign will be the villain of the third season so expect an action-packed season ahead.

Adrian Pasdar Pasdar will recur as a real estate tycoon named Morgan Edge . More to come on that.

Yael Grobglas That’s right! Yael Grobglas, one of our favorites from Jane the Virgin, will recur as the DC villainess Psi .

Katie McGrath Katie McGrath has been promoted to a series regular which means more screen-time with Lena Luthor .



Flash – Premieres October 10, 2017 @ 8PM

Danny Trejo Trejo is best known for his role on Machete but you will soon see him as Breacher , a must-feared bounty hunter from Earth-19 who also happens to be Gypsy’s dad. This will be interesting!

Neil Sandilands Sandilands will become a series regular for Season 4. He will be playing Clifford Devoe , the evil meta-human known as The Thinker.

Kim Englebrecht Kim Engelbrecht will be coming on board as The Mechanic . This hyper intelligent engineer will design devices to help Devoe (mentioned above) bring down Team Flash.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Premieres October 10, 2017 @ 9PM

Wentworth Miller Leonard Snart is back! Miller will be coming on board as a recurring cast member in his role as former Legion of Doom member, Leanord Snart.

Neal McDonough Former Legion of Doom Damien Darkh is back! Neal McDonough was made a series regular for Season 3.

Arthur Darvill There’s going to be a whole lot of Rip Hunter in Season 3. Arthur Darville will return as a recurring guest star this season.



Tala Ashe Tala Ashe has been brought on as a series regular to play Zari Adrianna Tomaz and she’ll prove she’s the smartest person from 2030.

Susie Abromeit Abromeit has been tapped to guest-star as Ray’s mother in Season 3. Episode 4 will explore Ray’s childhood and will serve as the introduction for Abromeit’s character.



Riverdale – Premieres October 11, 2017 @ 8PM

Mark Consuelos Veronica’s dad is finally making his debut. Mark Consuelos will be playing Hiram Lodge and will be appearing as a series regular. Are you ready for more Lodge family drama?

Skeet Ulrich F.P. Jones will be featured more heavily in Season 2. Skeet Ulrich has been promoted to a series regular. Executive Producer, Sarah Schecter stated, “He’s a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is. We are excited to have Skeet continue on this journey and we can’t wait for the audience to see what he is up to this year.”

Casey Cott We will finally get more of Kevin . Casey Cott has been promoted to a series regular.



Britt Morgan Morgan will recur as Penny Peabody , or as you’ll get to know her, The Snake Charmer. She’ll be playing the Southside Serpents attorney on retainer.

Graham Phillips You won’t be seeing much of him, but Phillips will be appearing in two episodes as Veronica’s bad boy ex-boyfriend, Nick St. Clair .

Charles Melton We heard the rumors and we’re here to confirm that they’re true. Charles Melton will be replacing Ross Butler in his role of Reggie in Season 2.



(Here’s everything you need to know about Riverdale Season 2)

Dynasty – Premieres October 11, 2017 @ 9PM

Nick Wechsler Wechsler will guest-star on Dynasty as Matthew Blaisdell.



Supernatural – Premieres October 12, 2017 @ 8PM

Mark Sheppard Crowley will not be returning to the show at all. There are no plans to bring him back as of yet. As of now, it appears that Crowley sacrificed himself to seal the rift between the worlds with no second chance in sight. This should bring an interesting take to the series.



Arrow – Premieres October 12, 2017 @ 9PM

Katie Cassidy She’s back for her encore! Cassidy will be returning as a series regular in Season 6 as Laurel Lance’s Earth-Two doppelganger and meta-human, Black Siren.

Michael Emerson Emerson will take a stab at Team Arrow in his recurring role. We don’ know who his mysterious character will be. Will he be good? Or will he be evil?

Juliana Harkavy Dinah Drake, a.k.a. Black Canary, will return as a series regular to provide assistance to Team Arrow.

Liam Hall Hall has been tapped to play the son of Manu Bennett’s reformed villain, Slade Wilson. This is teased to be part of the two-part Slade Wilson adventure during Season 6.

Rick Gonzalez Gonzalez has been made a series regular for season 6 and will take the role of vigilante Rene Ramirez. Are you ready for this?



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Premieres October 13, 2017 @ 8PM

Scott Michael Foster Nathaniel Plimpton is back for more! Will he find true love with Rebecca? We’ll find out soon enough because Foster is back as a series regular.

David Hull White Josh is back to bring the laughs with his weird antics. Hull has also been promoted to a series regular.



Jane the Virgin – Premieres October 13, 2017 @ 9PM

Tyler Posey Posey will have a recurring role as Adam (you might remember him from the Season 3 finale). Will Jane and Adam make their couple debut in Season 3?



Stay tuned for more as we get closer to premiere week! For the full CW lineup, CLICK HERE!