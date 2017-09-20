THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

SoFlo Scene: What’s Happening in South Florida

Posted 11:42 am, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41AM, September 20, 2017

In case you're looking for something to do this weekend, Dave Aizer has you covered. Find out which music artists are coming to South Florida. Plus, the Miami Hurricanes are scheduled to play their last home game for the month.