WATCH The Goldbergs, LISTEN to The Beach and WIN

WATCH The Goldbergs and WIN an 80’s prize-pack and a pair of tickets to Lion Country Safari or if you’re the grand prize winner, you could win a Nintendo NES Classic

The Goldbergs are always full of surprises but this time they’ve got some COOL Prizes.

ENTER TO WIN THE GOLDBERGS SWEEPSTAKES W/ 102.7 – THE BEACH

Here’s how:

WATCH The Goldbergs – All Week (9/25-9/29) and Next Week (10/2-10/6) at 7PM and 7:30PM and look for the KEYWORD.

LISTEN the next morning to The Beach with Jade Alexander on 102.7 at 10:00am

Jade will then give you instructions on how to enter the keyword to WIN all Week (9/25-9/29) and Next Week (10/2-10/6) .

Each morning (1) winner will receive…. (total of 8 winners)

A Goldbergs 80’s Prizepack

A pair of Lion Country Safari tickets

After the two week period (9/25-10/6), all participants will be pooled for a chance to win the NES Classic.

All contest details and rules are subject to change by The Beach – 102.7.