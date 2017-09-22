THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Screen Time: Woodpeckers

Posted 10:51 am, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:36AM, September 22, 2017

Love is known for having five languages. But in Woodpeckers, love is expressed through the language of sign. Dave Aizer got to chat with South Florida DirectorJose Maria Cabral about his new movie hitting theaters this weekend.