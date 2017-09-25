THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Paws & Claws: Pets Displaced by Irma at Broward Animal Care

Posted 1:16 pm, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 12:24PM, September 25, 2017

Hurricane Irma left many pets without a place to call home. Find out how one of these pets can become your furry friend by visiting www.broward.org/animal.