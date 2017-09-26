‘Fixer Upper’ to end after season 5, Chip and Joanna Gaines confirm

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on Tuesday their HGTV show Fixer Upper will end after its 5th season.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” the couple wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The couple continued:

“This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

However, the couple said they are not done renovating homes:

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”

The couple also expressed appreciation for HGTV and fans who have given them the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

The show aired its first season in 2014. Season 5 will premiere on Nov. 28.