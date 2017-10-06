Everything you need to know before the Supergirl Season 3 premiere

Supergirl Season 3 premieres Oct. 9 at 8PM on The CW South Florida!

Hello my Supergirl Superfriends! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics bringing you all the info I know about Season 3 of Supergirl.

Last season concluded with an epic two-parter showdown between Queen Rhea of the Daxamites and Supergirl.

And thanks to a device Lex Luthor originally planned to use to against Superman to poison earth atmosphere with Kryptonite, Supergirl with some modification from Wynne and Lena is able to use the device to put the Daxamites weakeness: lead into the air. Thereby defeating Rhea and sending the Daxamite fleet away.

But it doesn’t come without a sacrifice as Earth is also no longer livable to Mon El.

Tucked into his original pod, Mon El is sent to space where a mysterious worm hole appears and pulls his pod in.

We’re also given a glimpse of another pod escaping what appears to be a doomed planet with the voice over hint: “It will Reign”

So here’s my list of things to watch for:

Reign

Already confirmed for season 3 and teased in the season two finale, the big bad, the world-killer herself- Reign!

In the comics the worldkillers were genetically modified aliens turned into biological weapons created by Kryptonians, including Kara’s dad, scientist Zor El!

Her powers are strength, speed, flight and invulnerability make her a tough match against Supergirl.

But in the comics Reign didn’t come alone. Is it possible we’ll see the other four worldkillers?

Alura

Don’t get confused fans. Super girl’s mom Alura has been recast!

And as executive producer Andrew Kreisberg calls it – legacy casting – just at Lois Lane/Teri Hatcher from Lois and Clark popped up last season as Queen Rhea, Lois Lane/Erica Durance from Smallville takes over the role of Alura.

Knowing that Reign in the comics was in part created by Kara’s dad Zor El, Alura’s reappearance may have significance beyond mother/daughter relationship

Saturn Girl

This a big one for long time comic fans! Saturn Girl of the Legion of Super-heroes makes her debut this season! Yes!

The telepathic hero from Saturn’s moon Titan, Saturn Girl who was a founding member of the 30th century’s Legion of Super-Heroes fighting alongside Mon El in the future.

Her Supergirl TV bio describes her as a telekinetic, not telepathic, arriving to help Supergirl with one of her biggest threats.

We’ve already been shown a Legion flight ring in the fortress of solitude. And with Saturn Girls appearance will we see the creation of the Legion? We been promised by the producers we’ll know Mon El’s fate this season. The creation of the Legion would certainly get us there.

Robert Dubois Bloodsport

Our new season trailer showed us our first formal villain Robert Dubois AKA Bloodsport.

No clue if he’s around for an episode or for the season, but this villain was in part a creation of Lex Luthor with the intent to kill Superman. Technological modifications allowed Bloodsport to teleport any weapon into his hands during battle including a rifle that shot kryptonite needles.

And some quick final thoughts – our trailer has a Cat Grant voice over and though she’s not a season regular we’ve been promised more Cat Grant this season including in our season opener. She revealed to us the audience that she indeed knows Kara’s identity as Supergirl!

Maggie Sawyer actress Flioriana Lima is not a season regular. What does this mean for the Maggie/Alex or Sanvers engagement? Is it doomed?

Aaaand EP Kreisberg told entertainment weekly that Kara AND Alex are important to the four show crossover Crisis on Earth X happening in the eighth episode of the season with Alex appearing in all four shows.

Check out this poster tease for the crossover – only Supergirl from our show is shown. No Mon El. No Martian Manhunter. More about that poster in my Flash Season 4 preview.

Plus I’m loving this amazing shot of Supergirl listening over National City at the ready to be the hero.

An exciting season ahead as Supergirl takes flight October 9th in Girl of Steel.