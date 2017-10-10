Tamagotchi is BACK! Beloved 90s virtual pet to be re-released in ‘smaller and simpler’ form (but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get one)

Bandai has revealed it is releasing a $14.99 mini version of the Tamagotchi toy

Pre-orders will begin October 10 on Amazon, before hitting US shelves Nov 5

It will be available through common stores, including Walmart, Target, Toys R Us

It will also be rolling out across October in European markets, the firm says

But, there are only a finite number of devices available for this limited release

Long before smartphone games and VR headsets, there was one virtual pet that started it all – the Tamagotchi.

The wildly popular egg-shaped toy first launched in the United States 20 years ago following its 1996 release in Japan, allowing users to hatch and raise their own digital characters.

Now, Tamagotchi is set to make a comeback.

Bandai has revealed it is releasing a $15 (£11.30) mini version of the beloved 90s toy, with pre-orders starting on Amazon today.

Excitement for Tamagotchi’s revival first began to circulate this past spring, when Bandai announced the toy would be re-launching in Japan.

‘It got such a tremendous worldwide response from fans that were knocking down our door to bring it back to the US, so we brought it back,’ Liz Grampp, Vice President of Brand Management at Bandai America, told Dailymail.com.

As fans will quickly notice, the new 20th anniversary version is much smaller than the original.

But, the gameplay is much the same, albeit simpler in some ways.

The toy will be released in six different shell designs, from pale orange and see-through blue to boldly contrasting two-tone schemes straight out of the 90s.

Each Tamagotchi will include six virtual pets.

After hatching a digital creature, users must take care of it as it moves through the different stages of life.

