Kind Cubs fans help elderly couple enjoy playoff game

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs fans are famous throughout baseball, but for a group of strangers in the bleachers, Monday’s NLDS game was about more than just the win.

Lauren Hinkston Hintzsche was at the game with her husband and posted a moving story of the kindness of Cubs fans during the game:

Even though the Cubs win was just awesome, this story tops a win anytime in my book…. An older couple sat next to John and I in the bleachers. They have season tickets up behind the plate but after conversation found out that this is where their playoff tickets were.

She continues:

Anyone who has sat in the bleachers knows that even on a good day, the bleachers can be tough to navigate.

As the group began to chat with one another, “because you know in the bleachers we are all one big happy family,” Lauren says, a set of brothers also began to chime in.

One lives in Chicago and the other lives in San Diego and flew in to hang out with his brother.

The brothers were also very helpful to the older couple.

They noticed right away that the older gentleman was having a tough time and had helped him down the stairs to sit in their seats. (Assigned bleacher seats during the play offs, who knew?) … During the game they would help the older gentleman stand when the crowd stood and the one guy stayed seated at times so this gentleman could see the game.

The older couple also caught Lauren’s eye for their compassion.

During the game, this older couple held hands, he patted her knee and she helped him stand when there were exciting plays. … About the 3rd inning she leaned over to me and said "he's going thru chemo right now. We have done about everything else we can do and this is the last step." At one point the older gentleman leaned over to his wife and said " I just love this!"

It was very emotional for Lauren and meant a lot to her to witness both the couple and the brothers.

At the end of the game, these 2 awesome guys made sure the older gentleman made it up the stairs with no problems. I gave both of those guys big hugs and thanked them for their generosity! With all the crap going on in the world, I felt this was a story I had to tell.

Lauren's post has been shared over 1900 times.