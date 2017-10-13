THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Screen Time: The Florida Project

Posted 12:35 pm, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, October 13, 2017

Sean Baker, the director of new drama film, The Florida Project, came to South Florida with some of his cast. Find out what they shared about their experience and working alongside Willem Dafoe.