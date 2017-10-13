Sean Baker, the director of new drama film, The Florida Project, came to South Florida with some of his cast. Find out what they shared about their experience and working alongside Willem Dafoe.
Screen Time: The Florida Project
-
Foodie Fix: Katsuya
-
Screen Time: A Gem of a Festival
-
Foodie Fix: American Social
-
SoFlo Scene: LIV Nightclub Reopens After $10 Million Renovation
-
Screen Time: Transformers: The Last Knight
-
-
Foodie Fix: JB’s on the Beach
-
SoFlo Scene: Tesla
-
Paws & Claws: Pets Displaced by Irma at Broward Animal Care
-
Screen Time: Woodpeckers
-
Drink, Dock & Dine at Shooters Waterfront!
-
-
SoFlo Scene: What’s Happening in South Florida
-
Paws & Claws: Package
-
Paws & Claws: Meet Lucy & Ricky!