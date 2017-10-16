THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: A Breast Cancer Warrior

Posted 4:45 pm, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:35PM, October 16, 2017

In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dave Aizer chats with Lisa Boccard about her story and The Lisa Boccard Breast Cancer Fund.