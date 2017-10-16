Inside South Florida: The Benefits of Hospice Care

If you have a family member that needs hospice care Trustbridge wants to facilitate the process. Dave Aizer sits down with Jacky Lopez-Devine, Trustbridge Chief Clinical Officer about the benefits and care they provide.
