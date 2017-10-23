Tyler Perry is back with another movie, "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween." Dave spoke with Tyler to see what is was like playing three characters in this holiday-comedy film.
Screen Time: Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
-
Paws & Claws: Nearly 100 Dogs and Cats Rescued from Puerto Rico
-
Foodie Fix: Royal Pig Pub
-
SoFlo Scene – House of Horror: Haunted Carnival
-
Screen Time: The Florida Project
-
Foodie Fix: Katsuya
-
-
Screen Time: A Gem of a Festival
-
Foodie Fix: American Social
-
SoFlo Scene: LIV Nightclub Reopens After $10 Million Renovation
-
Screen Time: Transformers: The Last Knight
-
Foodie Fix: JB’s on the Beach
-
-
SoFlo Scene: Tesla
-
Paws & Claws: Pets Displaced by Irma at Broward Animal Care
-
Screen Time: Woodpeckers