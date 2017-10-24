DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Legends join the circus (S3:E2)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello my Legends Legionaires! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

Yes yes yes! Legends Season three is my favorite! I push aside anything I have on my queue everytime a new episode come on!

First a little back story kicks us off - Amaya left Nate (over our summer break) to return to Zambesi after seeing her granddaughter, Mari the modern Vixen on a newscast. Amaya realizes her granddaughter will never come to be if she doesn’t face her own destiny back in 1942

That point catches us up on Amaya not being a part of episode one during all of Rip’s Time Bureau set-up. On their new purpose track down anachronisms our Legends land in 1870 and discover an anachronism in the form of an extinct Sabertooth tiger but very much alive in PT Barnums Circus. And who better to deal with animals than Animal totem powered Vixen! Bringing Vixen back in the fold of our group.

Hold up. Did Nate during the reunion with Amaya say she let herself go? Oh no he better don’t. Amaya looks great and episode one Sara was giving us abs on abs on abs, while the rest of the Legends have been giving us Pillsbury dough boy on dough boy on dough boy.

A point driven home even more by the dude in the headdress and skirt sarong. BTDubbs that’s the DC comics hero the B’Wana Beast who has the ability to communicate with animals. Mwrow.

PT Barnum recognizing our own Legends as super-human, super powered freaks attempts to recruit and ultimately capture Jaxs and Ray and then Nate and Amaya.

As the Freakshow unfolds, Mick and Dr Stein lead a hilarious rescue romp through the circus. And back on the waverider, Sara takes on the Time Bureau’s Ava Sharpe. Their battle gives Sara and the Legends a tip off that Rip has something greater planned for them.. a greater evil that is.

Is it Kuasa? A villain from the Vixen animated show who pops up in our episode close? Put the on hold because next up is DC Comics character Isis! Or in Legends TV Land, she’s know as Zari!

Who is this new hero? Let’s find out in the next Legends of Tomorrow “Zari!"