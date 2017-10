Dynasty is one of the newest shows on The CW and it’s quickly become one of the season favorites! We go behind the scenes with the cast of Dynasty and they tell us about their character and what to expect this season.

Alan Dale – Joseph Anders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grant Show - Blake Carrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nathalie Kelley - Krystle Carrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elizabeth Gillies - Fallon Carrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rafael de la Fuente - Sam Flores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

James MacKay - Steven Carrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robert Christopher Riley - Michael Culhane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sam Adegoke - Jeff Colby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch Dynasty - Wednesdays at 9PM - on The CW South Florida!