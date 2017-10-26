THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Super teachers: Jolynne Woodmansee

Posted 10:21 am, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:01AM, October 26, 2017

This week's super teacher is Jolynne Woodmansee, the Research and Experimental Design instructor at BioTECH High school. Her students partake in a first class botany program and even have a partnership with NASA.