Rock Your Weekend Away at Rockfest

Posted 3:01 pm, October 30, 2017, by

Rockfest 80's comes to CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines November 4th and 5th. Jam packed with some rock-n-roll hall of famers! Dave chats with Roy Anthony, the event's executive producer.