Head to Mexico with Victoria’s Secret model Tika Camaj and DJ Erick Morillo

Posted 8:29 am, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 08:47PM, October 30, 2017

The CW South Florida presents a new series from the “Follow Me Network.” These guys travel to some of the coolest places to work and play and capture it all for you to see. Check out the first piece above with Tika and Erick.

Born in Tirana, Albania, Tika Camaj is a model who has appeared in ads for Victoria’s Secret. Erick Morillo is a well known DJ who produced the hit song “I Like to Move It” and has his own label called Subliminal Records.

