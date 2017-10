The CW South Florida has partnered with the Follow Me Network to bring you places and people that are just plain cool. Meet David Grutman. Based in Miami, Grutman owns nightclubs and restaurants including LIV, Story and Komodo. Because of the music played in his nightclubs, Rolling Stone magazine named him one of the 50 Most Important People in EDM in 2014.

Miami Thank You for always putting on your Dancing shoes!!!! @livmiami @miaminewtimes @fontainebleau A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

