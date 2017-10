The CW South Florida partnered with the Follow Me Network to bring you to cool places and introduce you to intriguing people. Meet Alec Monopoly. He’s a graffiti artist from New York City whose art now hangs in the homes of some very influential people. He uses the monocled Monopoly man in a lot of his pieces, but check out some of his work: it’s wholly original and very cool.

💲 #gordongekko 💲 #greedisgood 💲#Mood 💲 A post shared by Alec Monopoly (@alecmonopoly) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

