Wounded veteran surprised with new home

MASCOUTAH, IL - It was an emotional day for Marine Lance Corporal James Poggi and his family. They thought they were doing an interview about a home project and were suddenly greeted by the Illinois Patriot Guard as they made their way to the site of their new custom-built mortgage free home.

“This is amazing. I’m excited to cook breakfast. I'm excited to take a shower on my own. I'm excited to get in the house without help. There's a lot I haven’t been able to do.” Poggi told KTVI.

The home was donated by Operation Finally Home, along with Homes by Design and The Home Builders Association of Southwest Illinois.

The Christian Broadcasting Network will capture the build for the 700 club to air next year. Until then this family will keep on smiling as they look forward to a brighter future. The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,800 square foot home should be done by next summer.