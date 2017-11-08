Starbucks offering ‘buy one, get one free’ holiday drinks for 5 days

Starbucks is spreading some holiday cheer this week, with a “buy one, get one free” deal on holiday drinks.
The “Give Good” sharing event starts Thursday and runs every day through Monday, from 2 to 5 p.m.
This year’s offerings include Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.
Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017