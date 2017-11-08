Starbucks offering ‘buy one, get one free’ holiday drinks for 5 days

Starbucks is spreading some holiday cheer this week, with a “buy one, get one free” deal on holiday drinks.

The “Give Good” sharing event starts Thursday and runs every day through Monday, from 2 to 5 p.m.

This year’s offerings include Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.