Starbucks offering ‘buy one, get one free’ holiday drinks for 5 days

Posted 1:11 pm, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:10PM, November 8, 2017

Starbucks is spreading some holiday cheer this week, with a “buy one, get one free” deal on holiday drinks.

The “Give Good” sharing event starts Thursday and runs every day through Monday, from 2 to 5 p.m.

 This year’s offerings include Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.