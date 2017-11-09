U2 by UV Live Concert

U2 by UV – The U2 Concert Experience was formed in 2004 and has toured throughout South America, Mexico, Canada, and the United States performing for well over 250,000 fans. U2 by UV performs the hits and die-hard-fan rarities from the entire U2 catalog spanning 4 decades with an honest authenticity. Far more than just a tribute band, UV strives to re-create every aspect of a live U2 show from the entrance music, to the song changes, gear and effects, you will find every detail of the U2 experience has been meticulously recreated to create this awesome concert experience!

Don’t miss it on Sunday, November 12th, 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM at Festival Marketplace!