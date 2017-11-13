Supergirl: Edge goes cliché evil doer, and when is it supposed to Reign? (S03:E05)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello my Supergirl Super Friends! It's Richard from Zeus Comics!

Quickcap: Samantha discovered she's bullet proof, Morgan Edge our wealthy corrupt businessman went full on cartoon villain and the break up that I predicated between Alex and Maggie happened.

When Lena is accused of poisoning kids with lead via the Lex Luthor anti-daxamite device from last season, its up to Samantha and Kara to sleuth the real cause of the kids lead poisoning - a community pool treated with chemicals by a company once owned by Morgan Edge.

All leading to a final show down between Lena, Sueprgirl and Edge and a remoted controlled plane!

So let me get this straight... Edge using toxic pool chemicals, intentionally poisoned a bunch a kids in an effort to publicly blame Lena then when she confronted him he tossed her in a remote control plane with all of the chemical evidence! Heavy Eye Roll! He might as well have tied her to the train tracks of an oncoming train.

Fortunately through some comic book super hero physics Supergirl is able to catch the plane, scratch that half the plane and save Lena and spare national city from the chemicals getting dumped into the bay.

And when Supergirl confronts Edge where he shouts "Curses! Foiled again!" I kid. He tells her he's coming for her - Supergirl!

You know. It occurs to me if you weren't watching my recaps or a frequent supergirl comic book reader you might not be aware that Samantha Aria is intended to be the villainous Reign.

The pace of this discovery is crawling along. In this episode we discovered that Samantha is bullet proof after getting shot during the Lena Luthor protest and she and Kara bonded over being orphans... Kryptonian orphans perhaps?

And they both have been having those nightmare visions? So yeah Samantha is Reign a kryptonian world killer.

Also Alex and Maggie break up and the rationale is - well stupid.

For two people so in love and so matched, Alex's ambitions for children either should have been a deal breaker BEFORE the engagement or it's an excuse for Alex to get out of the relationship. Their coupling has been sweet, passionate and ideal so if by the end of the series Alex doesn't have 12 children and her own show on lifetime, I'm gonna be pissed.

Alex's depression over her break-up with Maggie brings us to our next episode as Kara takes Alex back to their hometown in the newest Supergirl - Midvale!

