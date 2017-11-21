Join The CW South Florida Team – We’re looking for INTERNS

The CW South Florida is looking for Intern for Spring Semester!

Think you got what it takes to be one of our interns?

Here are some of the requirements:

Able to film and edit (especially on Adobe Premiere Pro)

Able to work some weekends and nights

Be familiar with Social Media ( Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WordPress)

MUST HAVE a great, positive attitude.

Must be able to work 20 hours a week. (Yes, it is a paid internship. We also do college credit!)

If you think you qualify for these requirements, send some of your work and resume to our multimedia producer (who was a previous intern), Miriam Tapia, @mtapia

@tribunemedia.com.

Good Luck to all of our candidates!