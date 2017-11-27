The CW South Florida has partnered with Follow Me Network to bring you a new series where they take you to cool places. This week, we take a look at Toca Madera, a one of a kind organic Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. It’s hard to get a reservation here, they have a DJ booth and 113 kinds of tequila.
Check out true organic Mexican food at Toca Madera in Los Angeles
-
Model Dani Karlsson is a true artist
-
Hit the clubs in Mexico with DJ Erick Morillo
-
Check out Halloween in Miami on Star Island and at LIV nightclub
-
Experience the Tao nightclub outside of Las Vegas and New York
-
Meet the coolest artist working today: Alec Monopoly
-
-
Meet David Grutman. He owns some of the hottest nightclubs in Miami.
-
Head to Cannes for a Philipp Plein fashion show with Floyd Mayweather
-
The Grand Prix and a hot model shoot? Head to Monaco with Follow Me.
-
Head to Mexico with Victoria’s Secret model Tika Camaj and DJ Erick Morillo