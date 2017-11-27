THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Check out true organic Mexican food at Toca Madera in Los Angeles

Posted 12:52 pm, November 27, 2017, by

The CW South Florida has partnered with Follow Me Network to bring you a new series where they take you to cool places. This week, we take a look at Toca Madera, a one of a kind organic Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. It’s hard to get a reservation here, they have a DJ booth and 113 kinds of tequila.