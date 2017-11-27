THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Model Dani Karlsson is a true artist

Posted 12:50 pm, November 27, 2017, by

The CW South Florida has partnered with the Follow Me Network to bring you cool new places and interesting stories. This week, meet Dani Karlsson. She represented Sweden at Miss World 2010. She is also very into her art and her fairies which expresses who she really is.

Is Dani a “Lovekiller?”

Follow Dani:

 