Holiday Fix: Gift Ideas!
If you need any gift ideas, we’ve got you covered! Lifestyle Expert Cynthia Demos has great gift ideas for your family.
FOR MOM:
- You can never go wrong with getting mom a facial! VividFace in Aventura is offering the mistletoe glow. They’re doing a special for the holidays… which combines laser with radio frequency for wrinkles, redness or blemishes.
- Aveda gift sets at Aveda Seven Seas at Newport Hotel in Sunny Isles.
- Mom also loves quiet time… bath salts are a great stocking stuffer! West Lab bath salts will help you de-stress and will shrink you by a few inches to get you into that holiday cocktail dress.
- Also for mom we have Kendra Scott jewelry… you can find them at Lilac and Lilies in Fort Lauderdale.
- And Yvonne Rose is a local designer. They have bracelets with real stone and embellishments that are about $50 each.
FOR DAD:
- Jack Swagger just came out with a clothing line! He went from WWE to MMA. His American themed shirts are from $12 to $25.
- It’s the season of giving! Charity On Top creates unique, custom gift cards that can only be redeemed for charity giving.
FOR KIDS:
- Unicorns are ALL the rage! From Cotton Candy and Kids, the cute unicorn headband for $8 and the pouch for $6.
- The lightweight sweater is from Lilac and Lilies in Fort Lauderdale.
- From local author Brad Meltzer the books, Heroes For My Son/ Daughter start at $17.99.
- Squishies are like stress balls for kids… start at $8.
- See-through puddy start at $14.99!
If you missed the segment , don’t miss Holiday Fix December 16th and December 17th at 5pm.
