Holiday Fix: Gift Ideas!

If you need any gift ideas, we’ve got you covered! Lifestyle Expert Cynthia Demos has great gift ideas for your family.

FOR MOM:

You can never go wrong with getting mom a facial! VividFace in Aventura is offering the mistletoe glow. They’re doing a special for the holidays… which combines laser with radio frequency for wrinkles, redness or blemishes. Aveda gift sets at Aveda Seven Seas at Newport Hotel in Sunny Isles. Mom also loves quiet time… bath salts are a great stocking stuffer! West Lab bath salts will help you de-stress and will shrink you by a few inches to get you into that holiday cocktail dress. Also for mom we have Kendra Scott jewelry… you can find them at Lilac and Lilies in Fort Lauderdale. And Yvonne Rose is a local designer. They have bracelets with real stone and embellishments that are about $50 each.

FOR DAD:

Jack Swagger just came out with a clothing line! He went from WWE to MMA. His American themed shirts are from $12 to $25. It’s the season of giving! Charity On Top creates unique, custom gift cards that can only be redeemed for charity giving.

FOR KIDS:

Unicorns are ALL the rage! From Cotton Candy and Kids, the cute unicorn headband for $8 and the pouch for $6. The lightweight sweater is from Lilac and Lilies in Fort Lauderdale. From local author Brad Meltzer the books, Heroes For My Son/ Daughter start at $17.99. Squishies are like stress balls for kids… start at $8. See-through puddy start at $14.99!

