Holiday Fix: Holiday Inspired Cocktails
If you’re throwing a holiday party, we’ve got some festive cocktails for you to serve. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:
“American Pie”
Tullamore Dew
Foro Amaro
Red Apples
Holiday Essence
“Toast To The Good Life”
Stoli Elit
Rosemary
Cranberry Bitters
Rose Champagne
Thanks to the guys at Bitter Truth Miami for helping us out! And, if you head to Bitter Truth throughout December, at the end of the night you’ll walk out with a gift bag that includes an actual American Pie cocktail to go. It’s something delicious for you to sip on at home before getting into bed.
If you missed the segment , don’t miss Holiday Fix December 16th and December 17th at 5pm.
Video coming soon.