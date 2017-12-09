× Holiday Fix: Holiday Inspired Cocktails

If you’re throwing a holiday party, we’ve got some festive cocktails for you to serve. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

“American Pie”

Tullamore Dew

Foro Amaro

Red Apples

Holiday Essence

“Toast To The Good Life”

Stoli Elit

Rosemary

Cranberry Bitters

Rose Champagne

Thanks to the guys at Bitter Truth Miami for helping us out! And, if you head to Bitter Truth throughout December, at the end of the night you’ll walk out with a gift bag that includes an actual American Pie cocktail to go. It’s something delicious for you to sip on at home before getting into bed.

If you missed the segment , don’t miss Holiday Fix December 16th and December 17th at 5pm.

Video coming soon.