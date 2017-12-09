Holiday Fix: Where To Spend New Year’s Eve In South Florida!
Whether you’re with your family, your friends, or on a date… there’s plenty to do on New Year’s Eve in South Florida! Here to help you plan that perfect evening is Lifestyle Expert Angela Carraway- Carlton.
Here’s a list of ideas in Broward and Miami-Dade County:
BROWARD COUNTY:
- Atlantic Hotel in Fort Lauderdale
- W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale
- Festival in Downtown Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY:
- Bayfront Park
- Faena Hotel
If you missed the segment , don’t miss Holiday Fix December 16th and December 17th at 5pm.
Video coming soon.