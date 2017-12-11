Toddler signals ‘help’ in sign language during photo with Santa

OWING MILLS, Md. – Every year when Santa comes to town children and their parents line-up to meet the jolly big man – but one Maryland toddler wasn’t having it.

Kerry Spencer taught her son the sign for “help” in sign language – and during his photo with Santa he made the sign.

“We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for ‘help.’ You’re welcome,” Spencer wrote.

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

Spencer tweeted out the hilarious photo on Tuesday and it has since gone viral.

She went on to clear up the specific sign language variant he was taught.

“In baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did,” she wrote on Twitter.

In baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did. — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 6, 2017

And to all the commenters saying he did it wrong, he was one! Give the poor guy a break! 😂 (This is the actual sign:) pic.twitter.com/0pgfRmbdk7 — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 8, 2017

No word on if the little boy was able to let Saint Nick know what he wanted for Christmas before his parents rescued him.