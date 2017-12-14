Watch ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at the AutoNation IMAX Theater

(Courtesy: Star Wars YouTube Channel)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has a release date of December 15 and it’s supposed to pick up where the last film ended.

“The Last Jedi,” also known as “Episode VIII, stars Ridley, Hamill, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

Catch the film with the IMAX 3D Experience!

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI THE IMAX 3D EXPERIENCE®

December 14, 2017 – January 18, 2018

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill. Fans that who loved J.J. Abrams’ iconic use of IMAX cameras in Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be pleased to find that Rian Johnson has captured key sequences of Star Wars: The Last Jedi using IMAX’s extremely high-resolution cameras, delivering IMAX audiences greater scope and increased image quality in IMAX’s exclusive aspect ratio for a uniquely immersive experience. Only at the AutoNation IMAX Theater will you be able to experience these special IMAX scenes on a six-story high screen! This film is not yet rated. Tickets: http://mods.org/IMAX/films/StarWarsLastJedi/index.html