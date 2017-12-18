New Series – Black Lightning – Premieres Jan 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November 16, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network’s electrifying new superhero BLACK LIGHTNING will make his debut on Tuesday, January 16 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following a new episode of THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). As BLACK LIGHTNING begins, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and

corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing

local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the

soul of his community.

Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions

and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers

Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Salim Akil &

Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”) and Sarah Schechter

(“Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”). The Black Lightning

character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.