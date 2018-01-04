11 cars buyers sell within the first year

The end of the year is a popular time to shop for a new car. With new models on the lots, price reductions on current models, and a number of big sales events around Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s a great time of year to trade up.

However, just like any big purchase, the purchase of a new vehicle can trigger a sense of buyer’s remorse, and some may be starting the new year with a car they wish they didn’t own.

In a new study, automotive research firm iSeeCars.com discovered that while, on average, just 1.5% of new cars are resold within the first year, popular luxury models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz are given up at much higher rates.

To determine which models are being put back on the market most quickly, researchers at iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 24 million new car sales over the past two years. They found that eleven models in particular are reselling at rates two times higher than that of the average vehicle.

The immediate takeaway might be to avoid these vehicles altogether; however, a high resale rate doesn’t necessarily indicate a vehicle is a “lemon.” Rather, it is a reflection of the vehicle not meeting consumers’ expectations. And the fact that these almost new cars are being resold less than a year after their initial purchase represents a great opportunity for bargain shoppers. Almost all of these cars see a used discount that’s higher than the average 12.7%.

Here are the cars buyers sell most frequently within the first year of ownership.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 24 million car sales that occurred in calendar years 2015 and 2016. Only model years 2015-2017 were considered. A vehicle was considered resold if it was listed and sold on the used market between 4 and 12 months after its initial sell date based on iSeeCars’ VIN history reports. Each model’s resale rate was calculated as the number of vehicles that were resold divided by the number of new vehicle sales for that model. To improve relevancy, models with fewer than 50,000 new vehicle sales were excluded. Additionally, new cars with more than 500 miles and used cars with fewer than 4,000 miles were also excluded.



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

11. Nissan Versa

1st Year Resale Rate: 3.2%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.1X higher

Avg. Price (New): $14,894

Avg. Price (Used): $12,800

Used Discount: 14.1%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

10. Subaru WRX

1st Year Resale Rate: 3.3%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.2X higher

Avg. Price (New):

$32,634

Avg. Price (Used): $30,625

Used Discount: 6.2%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

9. Chrysler 200

1st Year Resale Rate: 3.8%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.5X higher

Avg. Price (New): $25,132

Avg. Price (Used): $17,624

Used Discount: 29.9%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

8. Mercedes E-Class

1st Year Resale Rate: 3.9%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.6X higher

Avg. Price (New): $64,742

Avg. Price (Used): $52,267

Used Discount: 19.3%

Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

7. BMW 4 Series

1st Year Resale Rate: 3.9%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.6X higher

Avg. Price (New): $54,610

Avg. Price (Used): $45,152

Used Discount: 17.3%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

6. BMW X3

1st Year Resale Rate: 3.9%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.6X higher

Avg. Price (New): $50,115

Avg. Price (Used): $43,731

Used Discount: 12.7%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

5. Dodge Dart

1st Year Resale Rate: 3.9%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.6X higher

Avg. Price (New): $20,649

Avg. Price (Used): $14,988

Used Discount: 27.4%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

4. Nissan Versa Note

1st Year Resale Rate: 4.0%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 2.7X higher

Avg. Price (New): $16,606

Avg. Price (Used): $13,256

Used Discount: 20.2%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

3. Mercedes C-Class

1st Year Resale Rate: 6.1%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 4.1X higher

Avg. Price (New): $49,042

Avg. Price (Used): $39,406

Used Discount: 19.6%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

2. BMW 5 Series

1st Year Resale Rate: 7.1%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 4.7X higher

Avg. Price (New): $61,317

Avg. Price (Used): $50,133

Used Discount: 18.2%



Photo Credit: iSeeCars.com

1. BMW 3 Series

1st Year Resale Rate: 8.0%

Difference from Avg. Resale Rate: 5.3X higher

Avg. Price (New): $44,833

Avg. Price (Used): $36,743

Used Discount: 18%