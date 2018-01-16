Relive the 80s with The Goldbergs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Goldbergs is set in the 1980s in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. The show is loosely based on the showrunner's own childhood, during which he videotaped events, many of which are re-enacted throughout the program. It shows the reality of the '80s from a young boy's eyes and gives an inspiring look into four aspiring writers.

The series stars Jeff Garlin as patriarch Murray and Wendi McLendon-Covey as matriarch Beverly. Their two older children are Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile). The youngest child, Adam (Sean Giambrone), documents his family life with his video camera. Beverly's father, Albert "Pops" Solomon (George Segal), is frequently around to provide advice or to help out his grandchildren (often behind his daughter's back).

The present-day "Adult Adam" (Patton Oswalt) narrates every episode as taking place in "1980-something". The narrator takes creative liberties with the time frame. For example, the second season episode "Just Say No" has references to both the Walter Mondale/Geraldine Ferraro presidential campaign (which took place in 1984) and the TV shows American Gladiators and America's Funniest Home Videos (both of which debuted in 1989).

