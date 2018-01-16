The CW Announces Mid-Season Premiere Dates

The CW Network announced dates for the series premiere of the heartfelt new comedy LIFE SENTENCE, as well as the returns of IZOMBIE, THE 100, and the final season premiere for THE ORIGINALS.

The new series LIFE SENTENCE, starring Lucy Hale, makes its debut Wednesday, March 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an all new episode of RIVERDALE (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). DYNASTY will move to Friday nights, 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT, beginning March 9th.

TV’s favorite rom-com-zom-dram IZOMBIE will return for its fourth season Monday, February 26 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

THE ORIGINALS returns for one final bloody bow Friday, April 20 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The season finale of JANE THE VIRGIN is set for Friday, April 13 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The gritty sci-fi drama THE 100 is back for its fifth season Tuesday, April 24 (9:0010:00pm ET/PT), following THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The season finale of BLACK LIGHTNING will air Tuesday, April 17 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Following is The CW’s complete midseason premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM IZOMBIE (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM LIFE SENTENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORIGINALS (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM THE 100 (Season Premiere)

