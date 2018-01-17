Riverdale: Black Hood revealed! (S02:E08)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello Riverdale Class of 2018! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

Well it looks like we were gifted the Black Hood last episode as Riverdale put a bow on it and set that plot under the Christmas tree in our Christmas episode Silent Night, Deadly Night with our Black Hood reveal being none other than Janitor Mr Svenson aka James Conway.

The show has even ditched it’s horror title references like House of the Devil and Death Proof in it’s newest title “Blackboard Jungle” calling back to a 1955 film and novel about interracial and social divides in an inner city high school.

As evidenced by our new trailer that appears to eschew crime noir drama for teen drama as Riverdale get backs to basics but Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told comicbook.com a "new crime and noir story begins in episode 10, but I'd be lying if I didn't say that... People don't always stay dead in Riverdale.”

So what do you need to know going in? Jughead, Toni, Sweet Pea and the rest of the Southside serpent high schoolers are thrust into Riverdale High after Southside is forcibly closed.

Oh and our Southside Serpent with a heart of gold Jughead bad boy and switched to the darkside last episode when he took his pound of flesh from blackmailing drug kingpin Penny Peabody literally but cutting off her serpent tattoo and dropping her off in neighboring Greendale.

Betty and Jughead are still at odds after he pushed her away. Veronica finally returned Archie’s “I love you” with an “I Love you” under the mistletoe … but after a shirtless Archie longing window gaze at Betty and a sudden kiss in the car from Betty - Can we be certain Archie still “loves” Veronica?

Veronica also discovered her dad Hiram has a land deed on Pop’s Choklit shop. And after stealing Herimone’s card to pay Fred Andrews $86k medical bill, her parents confronted her ultimately letting her in on the family business and it’s secrets.. It’s her name on the paperwork after all to keep he criminal dad Hirams name out of all the family business dealings…

Based on our preview it’s an all sweaty, second half of the season of wrestling I mean Riverdale with even Hiram getting in on the action. Plus Alice and Betty also go in search of long lost family member Betty’s brother “Chic Cooper”

Will our crime noir return with the mystery around Chic? Or Hiram’s shady business dealings? Let’s find out as Southside meets Riverdale High in in our newest episode “Blackboard Jungle”