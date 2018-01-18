Super Teacher: Bianca Magalhaes Placucci

This week's super teacher is Bianca Magalhaes Placucci, the biology instructor at Piper High School. Her energetic and interactive teaching style allows her students to learn skills that will benefit them long after they leave the classroom.
